Olympique Marseille Sack World Cup Winner, Gattuso

Olympique Marseille has fired former Milan and Italy midfielder, Gennaro Gattuso.

According to sources, notably Fabrizio Romano and L’Equipe, the board of Marseille has notified Gattuso of the team’s decision to dissolve the partnership effective immediately.

The Ligue 1 team was ahead by one man since minute 60, but they still fell 1-0 against Brest on Sunday night.

In September 2023, Gattuso was appointed by Marseille to succeed Marcelino.

But the French team has only managed three points in their last five games (three draws and two losses) and hasn’t won since January. Gazzetta claims that it is Marseille’s poorest performance since 1978.

READ ALSO:

In three of the previous four games, including their defeat to Brest on Sunday, Marseille failed to muster a single shot on goal. They took their first aim at the game last night at minute 42.

In a Sunday press conference following the game, Gattuso expressed regret to the supporters and admitted the team’s bad performance.

He said: “Soul is needed in football, but we lack it.

“I must be honest and say we do not deserve this jersey. We can’t play with the mentality. I apologise to the fans. We hit rock bottom and it’s impossible to go deeper down.”

In Serie A, Gattuso coached Palermo, Pisa, Milan, and Naples.