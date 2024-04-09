Olympics Qualifiers: S’Falcons Coach Laments Ahead Of Match Against S’Africa

The Head coach of the Nigerian women’s national team, Super Falcon, Randy Waldrum has lamented over his team’s lack of efficiency in attack ahead of the crucial Olympic Games qualifier.

Nigeria trades tackles with South Africa inside the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria for the second leg of the final qualifying playoff for Paris 2024.

The Super Falcons defeated the Banyana Banyan 1-0 in the first leg played in Abuja your days ago to hold a slim advantage.

The former African champions dominated the South Africans in that encounter and could have scored more goals.

However, only four of the Super Falcons’ ten shots were on target, while the only goal scored came from a penalty won by Chinwendu Ihezuo and converted by Rasheedat Ajibade.

Interestingly, the Super Falcons have scored two or more goals in only six of their last 22 games in all competitions, which worries Waldrum.

The American gaffer admits that the Falcons would have planted a foot in the 2024 Olympic Games had the former WAFCON winners been more clinical in Abuja.

The Pittsburg Panthers boss is, however, confident in the Super Falcons’ ability to match the Banyana Banyana pound for pound and with for wit when the two teams meet today (Tuesday, April 9).

“I think where we (the Falcons) did not perform at our best was finishing,” Waldrum told reporters.

“Again, it is one of those things, but had we scored a second goal, I would have loved it; had we got a third, it would have been better.

“But even after scoring a couple of goals, we still have to play the second leg, and we must take our chances.

“South Africa are capable of scoring multiple goals as well, so we still have to go with the same mindset for good results.”

Nigeria will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they avoid defeat in Pretoria.

However, South Africa needs at least a 1-0 win to force the fixture into a penalty shootout or any two-goal margin victory to qualify for the biggest sporting event on the planet.