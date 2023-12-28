Olympics Qualifiers: Senegal Coach Targets Victory Against D’Tigress

The newly appointed coach of the Senegal women’s basketball team, Albert Antuna, has declared his readiness to pick up the Olympic Games ticket at the expense of Nigeria’s D’Tigress.

Mustapha Gaye was relieved of his duty as the head coach of the team after Senegal lost to the D’Tigress in the final of the Women’s Afrobasketball Championship, and Antuna was appointed to his position. While speaking ahead of the qualifier, the former Uganda coach emphasised that he won’t be appointed if they can’t beat Nigeria.

“The first objective is qualification for the Olympic Games. We know that we will have work in this group. I won’t be here if we can’t beat Nigeria; that’s why I’m here. I know we will have to work hard, and there is not much time left. We will have to be realistic.

I know that the team will mainly be made up of players who have played in Afrobasket, but we will start preparation with those who will be available, especially at the local level,” he said. The qualifier will commence in February and Senegal will confront Belgium, the United States and Nigeria.