Olympics Qualifiers : Falcons’ll Beat Cameroon To Ticket, Coach Boasts

Justine Madugu, the coach of the Super Falcons, has announced that his team is ready to defeat the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Nigerian side will face the Cameroonian team in the third round of the qualifiers. The Super Falcons secured their spot in the third round after a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Lucy Ladies of Ethiopia at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday evening.

Cameroon also progressed to the third round by defeating Uganda 3-0 in Cameroon after losing 2-0 in the first leg. Following the victory against the Ethiopians, Madugu expressed his confidence that his team was well-prepared to face any opposition on their way to the Olympic Games.

“We are not afraid of any opposition, even the best in the world. For us to be at the Olympics and make an impact, we must be ready for any opponents. “It has been quite a while since we have been to the Olympics, and we want to be in Paris and be counted amongst the contenders for the gold medal,” he said.