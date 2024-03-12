Olympics Qualifiers: CAF confirms date for Falcons, Banyana Banyana ties

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will host the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on April 5th for the first leg of the women’s Olympic football tournament final qualifying fixture.

The match will take place at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, with kick-off scheduled for 4 pm. Algerian referee Ghada Mehat will officiate the match, with Asma Feriel Ouahab and Lamia Atman from Algeria serving as assistant referee 1 and fourth official, respectively.

Mariem Cheddad from Mauritania will be assistant referee 2, while Senegalese Fadouma Dia, a former FIFA referee, will act as the referee assessor, and Ghanaian Christine Ziga as commissioner. The second leg of the match will be held in South Africa on