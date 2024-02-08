Olympics Qualifier: FIBA Unveils D’Tigress Final List

FIBA Unveils Nigeria’s D’Tigress Squad for Olympic Games Qualifying Tournament As the anticipation builds for the Olympic Games Qualifying tournament in Antwerp, FIBA has revealed the final roster of Nigeria’s D’Tigress.

Head coach Rene Wakama, in collaboration with the Nigeria Basketball Federation, has called up 15 players to represent the nation in the competition. D’Tigress earned an automatic berth for the qualifier following their triumphant performance at the 2023 Women’s Afri-basketball Championship in Rwanda.

Their impressive victory secured them a coveted spot in the up- coming tournament. In an announcement made on Wednesday afternoon, FIBA released the definitive list of participating teams, with D’Tigress prominently featured.

The Nigerian squad is poised to face off against Senegal in the tournament’s opening match on Thursday, followed by challenging encounters against host nation Belgium and the formidable United States later in the group stage.