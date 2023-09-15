Olympic T/Tennis Qualifiers: Egypt Dominates Team Nigeria Again

Egypt’s table tennis team proved to be the better side on Wednesday in the final of the Olympic Games qualifier in Rades, Tunisia.

After days of thrilling displays, the Team Nigeria women’s team faced Egypt in the final of the women’s category, but it was youngster Hani Doda that decided the fate of Nigeria.

Her dominant display handed Egypt a comprehensive 3-0 victory and a ticket to the Olympics.

In the men’s final, Aruna Quadri put up an impressive display but it was Egypt that came out top.

Aruna secured a nail-biting first win over Mohammed El Beiali to give Nigeria the lead over Egypt.

But the North African country came back strongly to win 3-1 and book their place in Par- is at the expense of Nigeria.