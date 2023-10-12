Olympic Solidarity Boosts Hockey With Level 2 Coaching

An Olympic Solidarity Technical Course for coaches will be held in Abuja from October 8 to 14, 2023. A total of 30 national, state, and club team coaches are expected to take part in the course, which will feature both theoretical and practical sessions.

The five-day programme will be run by International Hockey Federation (FIH) educators Tsoanelo Pholo from South Africa and Menyei Peter from Nigeria at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The FIH Level 2 coaching course is designed for coaches looking to lead a series of group sessions within a club, school, or community environment.

The South Africa educator coach will also be working with Nigeria’s national hockey men’s and women’s teams who are in camp in Abuja preparing for the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier Tournament scheduled for Pretoria, South Africa, from October 29 to November 5, 2023.