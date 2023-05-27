Olympic S : After Qualifying, Time For Proper Training– Lawal

How does it feel qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games after securing the berth in Tunisia recently? It was a dream come true for me as we missed the last Olympics in Tokyo due to lack of funds as we were unable to go for the qualifiers. But this time around, God did it for us and I really want to appreciate the federation for helping us, the athletes, out. Would you say contesting against another Nigerian, Adijat Olarinoye, also helped you? She has been my teammate in the national team but we have not been in the same weight category before, she had to drop to my category, 59kg because her category is not at the Olympics.

I am sure if her own category was part of it, she would have qualified too, but I had to do what I needed to do so as to get the qualification. We both finished first and second at the African champs and don’t forget we both won gold at the last Commonwealth Games in our various categories. After securing qualification, what is the next line of action for you now? It is time for proper training because I can- not afford to fail at the Olympics. It is not going to be easy because the best across the world will be there but I’ve started discussing with my coach and already drawn out a programme to follow.

Also, the president of the federation already promised us, the lifters, of some preparatory competitions and hopefully with necessary funds, it will go a long way in getting us all ready for the Games. You mentioned your exploits at the Commonwealth Games, how do you feel winning gold and also creating the Championships Record? It was a great moment for me and I really want to thank God for what happened on the day.

I am grateful to God because getting that far was not easy at all. After the Commonwealth Games achievement, you went ahead to win the Sports Festival and now the African Championships; how has the preparation been for all these events? The ministry actually camped us in Lokoja, Kogi State, for like three or four months before the Commonwealth Games, and then the preparation for the Festival was in Ibadan as I was competing for Oyo state while it was at the Rowe Park, Lagos, that we trained for the African Championships.

I will say the federation has been doing their best and all of us lifters are grateful. I want to also use the opportunity to appreciate the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation president, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, he really tried for us. You achieved same feat at the last African Games in Morocco, what does this tell you as an athlete and also are you looking forward to creating another record at the next African Games in Ghana? It showed me that hard work and dedication pays and I will continue to put in the efforts so as to become the best in my event.

This is my job for now and I must give it my all. As for the coming African Games, I will surely be ready and that will even give me another opportunity to prepare more for the Olympic Games. As a woman, what has been the challenges especially with your event, weightlifting? Most of the time it has been the embarrassment. People look at you and be like why will a woman be doing such a sport but again, some people will be like wow, a woman doing such a sport, it’s kind of weird to them and they appreciate those of us into it.

So, will you say for you to be in weightlifting, it has encouraged other women to be hard- working and ready to be independent? It has been a source of encouragement to some, but to others it’s like a distraction because they can’t really partake in such sports but trying hard for me to put them through and this always comes as a distraction for me. How did you get into weightlifting as a sport? It was coach Ismailia and one of my friends, Taiwo Osijo Mary.

She came to me before I started the game. She is also into weightlifting and won a bronze also in Birmingham. She asked me to join her and that I could do it, so I decided to follow her to training and that’s how it all started for me. Will you say it was the right decision for you, taking up weightlifting? Yes, it was the right decision and I am happy I followed that route. It has helped me to move around the world, meet people and also get to where I am today.

What would you say the encouragement from home has been like? They have been there for me, calling me, praying for me, encouraging me and also asking if I have trained, eat and the likes. They always want me to be at the top of my game everyday and that has helped me a lot. Growing up, did you face a situation where you were asked to choose between sport and school? There is nobody from our part of the country that doesn’t face such situation; yes, I did and it was a tough one at the time, but I had to take a decision.

Mine was not just education, it was about my trade and sport. So how were you able to convince your parents to allow you concentrate on sport? Before I started the game, I had already learnt a trade. They weren’t too pressurising, but they really wanted to know if I wanted to make weightlifting a fulltime job as they Lawal didn’t really see the future in it especially because I am a woman.

I kept the faith that it would be good for me and continue to put in my best. I am grateful to God that I have been able to achieve a lot in the game. So which trade did you learn and are you still into it? I actually learnt catering, but for now, I have put it aside, probably in the future I will go back to it, maybe after I retire from sport. Why did you stop? With training and competitions taking up my time, there is no way I can combine both because catering on its own is a fulltime job and I can’t be able to concentrate with sport.

What do you think the future is it like for you in weightlifting? The future is very bright. I know I am going places and I am just starting. The target is to continue breaking new grounds and winning more laurels for myself and my country.