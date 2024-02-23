Olympic Qualifiers: Falcons Coach Unleashes Deadly Trio on Cameroon

Super Falcons’ coach, R a n d y Waldrum, is set to unleash the trio of Asisat Oshoala, R a s h e e d a t Ajibade and Uchenna Kanu against the Lionesses of Cameroon today in Douala for a place in the final round of the African qualifying series for this year’s Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.

The two giants of African women’s football will be taking no prisoners in the game with Nigeria seeking their first qualification to the Olympic Games in recent years. The Super Falcons, rated top in Africa and still walking with springs in their steps after reaching the Round of 16 at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup, exiting the finals without losing a match in regulation time, will remember at kick-off that the Indomitable Lionesses stopped their march to the London 2012 Olympics.

On their part, the Lionesses have grouses of their own, having been bumped by Nigeria in several major events including being denied the Women Africa Cup of Nations title in front of their own fans in 2016, and being shoved out at the quarter- finals of the last Women AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Coach Waldrum has re-called fabulous defender Ashley Plumptre, now based in Saudi Arabia, and Halimatu Ayinde, Toni Payne and Christy Ucheibe will get to play together in the middle again after a stirring outing at the World Cup in Australia. There’s also the talented youngster Deborah Abiodun. Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is one of the most respected safe hands globally, and in forwards Os- hoala, Ajibade, Kanu, Gift Monday and Esther Okoronkwo, the Super Falcons boast one of the most stellar attacking ensemble in women’s football.

Captain Ajibade scored two of the five goals that eliminated Ethiopia in the second round of the qualifiers, with Oshoala also scoring, and Okoronkwo and Kanu were on fire as Cape Verde were put to the sword in the final round of qualifiers for this year’s Women AFCON championship.