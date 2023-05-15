Olympic Qualifier: Lawal, Olarinoye Win Gold, Silver For Nigeria At Africa Weightlifting Championship

Nigeria on Monday began her quest for the 2024 Olympic Games qualification in grand style as Rufiatu Lawal and Adijat Olarinoye won three gold and three silver medals respectively at the ongoing 2023 Senior Africa Weightlifting Championship in Tunisia.

The championship also serves as the 2024 Olympics qualifier.

Competing in the 59kg women’s category, Lawal won three gold medals in Snatch, Clean and Jerk, and Total while Adijat claimed all three silver medals in the same category.

Lawal, the 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner in the category, lifted 95kg in snatch, 122kg in Clean & Jerk, and 217kg in total to win all three gold medals in the category.

Olarinoye, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner in 55kg, claimed all three silver medals with a lift of 93kg in snatch,118kg in Clean & Jerk, and 211kg in total as she continued her impressive performances in the new category.

Olarinoye moved from 55kg in late 2022 to 59kg. In her first competition in the new category at the 2022 National Sports Festival, she won three silver medals.

Two Tunisians and a Moroccan shared the three bronze medals

Nigeria will continue her quest for more medals in Tunis on Tuesday, May 16, as two lifters will be on stage as well. Joy Eze, (71kg women) and Edidiong Umofia (73kg men) will compete.

Nigeria’s 5th athlete, Akano Desmond, (89kg men) will round off Nigeria’s participation in the championship on Wednesday, May 17.

Nigeria weightlifters will participate in six Championship qualifiers as they seek to return Nigeria to the global weightlifting map in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The 2023 Africa Weightlifting Championship which commenced on May 11 will end on Friday, May 19th.