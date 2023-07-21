Olympic Gold Medalist, Ajunwa, To Be Honoured With Mama African Award

The first black African woman to win an Olympic Gold medal in a field event, Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah, has been nominated to be conferred with the Mother Africa Merit Award come July 29, 2023 at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. Aside from winning gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Chioma remains only woman to have competed at both the FIFA women’s world cup as a footballer and the Olympics as a track and field athlete.

That is an enviable feat. Beyond being an undisputed achiever in sports, Chioma remains a distinguished security agent with lots of ground breaking records. No wonder, today she serves in the capacity of a Deputy Commissioner of Police at the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the Director of MAMA honours, who doubles as Editor-in-Chief of Royal International magazine, High Chief Darlinghtyn Momoh Umoru, the above stated colossal achievements form a part of the MAMA Award Selecting Committee considerations for honouring Dr. Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah. In his words, Umoru, who described Chioma as an astute Nigerian woman whose indelible marks in the sand of time cannot be erased so easily said that the Royal International was particularly pleased to have Chioma bestowed with the MAMA honour.

“Chioma is one African woman whose colossal achievements speak volumes. No doubt, she has printed her not just her name in gold, but has also etched the names of Nigeria and Africa in diamond,” says Momoh. Umoru further disclosed that, aside Chioma, who was not just a woman of honour, beauty and brains, other notable women on the continent to be honoured were; Dame Dr. Esther Uduehi (PDP BoT member), Barr. Efunronke Koku (NFSC), Amb. Rev. Henrietta Dennis- Jacobs, Dr. Chioma Ibezim, Mrs. Folashsade Awe amongst others.