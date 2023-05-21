Olympic Day Run To Hold June 24

The Nigeria Olympic Committee in collaboration with the Sports-For -All Commission will organise the 2023 edition of the Olympic Day celebration on Saturday, June 24, in Nigeria. All States are expected to organise the event in their States. “Let’s move” is an Olympic initiative to encourage the world to move beginning on June 23. The objective of Olympic Day is to create a Global Movement that inspires people to make time for daily physical activity.

A statement released by Tony Nezianya, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) notes: “The world is moving faster than ever, but people are moving less. Re- search has found that over 80 per cent of young people are unable to reach the recommended daily activity for optimum mental and physical health. “Together, we can help change this. We aim to make Olympic Day the annual day of Global Movement by encouraging people to simply make time to move.

“The Olympic Movement is coming together to provide a wealth of inspiration to get active from a 30-minute guided workout with iconic athletes to grassroots initiatives around the world. Please join the movement and let’s move.” The event is an ideal platform to highlight the benefits of physical activity which allows people to learn about Olympic values and to put them into practice in their everyday life. Engaging in exercises promotes health and fitness for individuals. Jogging and walking burn calories, tone muscles shape your body and help de-stress your mind.