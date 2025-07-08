Olympians Arrive Abeokuta For CAA U-18/U-20 Championships

Two members of Nigeria’s gold-winning 4x400m relay squad at the Sydney 2000 Olympics, Fidelis Gadzama and Enefiok Udo-Obong have arrived in the country ahead of the 2025 combined CAA U-18/20 championships, which will hold at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State from July 16 to 20.

While Gadzama, who is the head of the Security subcommittee arrived from his base in the United Kingdom, Udo-Obong, who heads the Technical sub-committee breezed in from his base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Another member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Rosa CollinsOkah, a three-time national triple jump champion has also breezed in from her base in Spain.

CollinsOkah, who emerged as the National Sports Festival triple jump champion at Makurdi ‘96, heads the Ceremonial sub-committee of the Championships.

She superintended Nigeria’s greatest achievement at the 18th World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, USA in 2022, where hurdler Tobi Amusan.