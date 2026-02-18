Olympiacos, Leverkusen Brace For Piraeus Cracker

All roads lead to Piraeus as Greek giants Olympiacos battle German heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg of their 2025/26 UEFA Champions League playoff at the intimidating Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium. For Thrylos, home comfort offers hope but no certainty.

Three wins from eight league-phase matches tell a story of promise mixed with inconsistency. Two victories in their last five outings underline a side still searching for top gear.

Yet European nights in Piraeus are rarely ordinary, and the roar from the stands could prove decisive. Leverkusen arrive in confident mood. The Werkself are unbeaten in six games, with four wins and a draw in their last five, signalling a team peaking at the right time.

Though away trips in Europe test resolve, momentum firmly sits with the Bundesliga side. Olympiacos will look to the pace of Gelson Martins to unlock the visitors’ defence, while Leverkusen’s dangerman, Patrik Schick, remains the focal point of a clinical attack.

History favours the Greeks slightly — two wins from three previous meetings — but bookmakers tilt towards the Germans, whose depth and cutting edge may prove telling. With pride, pressure and progression on the line, Piraeus braces for another electric European night.