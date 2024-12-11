Oluyede: Tinubu’s Balancing Act

Share

For the very first time in history, all heads of the three branches of the Nigerian Armed Forces are course mates, a development that inevitably helps inter service ties.

President Bola Tinubu deserves positive attention for this act. The confirmation of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as substantive Chief of Army Staff, by the Senate on December 3, 2024 reinforced this improvement.

He succeeded Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, who sadly died in Lagos on November 5 after being away from duty since September. Lagbaja and Oluyede, hail from the South-West GeoPolitical Zone of the nation.

The cheery news is that both joined the Army the same day in 1987 as cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course (RC) 39 and were commissioned on the same day, in 1992. When Tinubu chose his Service Chiefs in June 2023, he was meticulous.

Lagbaja, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla, and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar also graduated from the NDA in 1992.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Chris Musa, was a year ahead of them as member of RC 38. The import was that in all the services, those who were commissioned after training at the NDA in 1992, were safe to remain as officers. In the past, the appointment of new Service chiefs created imbalance across board.

The example of Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who was chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2015, will clarify this. Buratai was of RC 29. His predecessor, Lt. Gen. Kenneth Minimah, belonged to RC 25.

The consequence was that all senior Army officers who enlisted as RC 25, RC 26, RC 27 and RC 28 were condemned to look for jobs elsewhere. Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral, Ibok-Ete Ibas, was of RC 26. While the Army offloaded officers, from RC 25 to RC 28, their course mates in the Navy, except RC 25, remained in service.

When Buhari dropped Ibas in January 2021, the new Chief of Naval Staff, Awwal Gambo, was a member of RC 36. That meant loss of jobs to the generation, RC 27 to RC 35, still serving in the Navy.

Nothing could be more disheartening than for one to have his career abruptly ended for no cause of his. When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became president in 1999, he appointed Lt. Gen Victor Malu of RC 3 as Army Chief.

With Oluyede, there are enough experienced generals to battle terrorism headlong. We commend Tinubu for weighing in on so many factors before going for Oluyede

The next was Lt. Gen Alexander Ogomudia of RC 7. All officers who enlisted before the new COAS lost their jobs. President Umaru Yar’Adua promoted Marshal Paul Dike of RC 13, from Chief of Air Staff to Chief of Defence Staff, in 2008.

The new Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Dambazau, came from RC 17 while his Navy counterpart, Vice Adm. Ishaya Ibrahim was of RC 14. Not even under Dr. Goodluck Jonathan did we have Service Chiefs who were course mates.

In January 2014, he replaced Lt. Gen. Onyeabo Ihejirika, RC 18, as Army Chief with Minimah, RC 25. So many officers were retired due to that appointment. Seven levels, RC 18, RC 19, RC 20, RC 21, RC 22, RC 23 and RC 24 were thrown into the labour market. And that happened at a time Boko Haram flexed guns in the North-East.

Ihejirika was doing a good job, clearing them from Borno and Yobe states. Jonathan could have been deceived by some Northern leaders who claimed Ihejirika was killing Northerners. Jonathan sacrificed Ihejirika to please a section of the North, simply because he wanted to contest the 2015 presidential election.

In other words, Jonathan danced to the gallery and flushed out experienced generals, all in the bid to stay put as president. Tinubu must have studied his predecessors.

He chose Service Chiefs who are closely knit, people who understand themselves and have been together, right from their cadet days at the NDA. Lagbaja was to Ogalla what Oluyede is to Abubakar, course mates. The difference between Lagbaja and Oluyede is not much.

They were commissioned in 1992, as infantry officers. They fought wars in the country and also served outside Nigeria. The former was in the Congo with the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC).

The latter served in Liberia as part of ECOMOG. If Tinubu had behaved like his predecessors, perhaps he could have appointed an officer from RC42 as COAS. That was the easiest way to retire Oluyede and break the bond among the Service Chiefs.

Many generals would also have been sent back to their villages. With Oluyede, there are enough experienced generals to battle terrorism headlong. We commend Tinubu for weighing in on so many factors before going for Oluyede. What the country needs now is peace. And peace can only be guaranteed under justice and equity.

