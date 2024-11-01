JUST-IN: Oluyede Assumes Office As Acting COAS

Share

Following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu, Major General Olufemi Oluyede has formally taken over as the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in a handover ceremony held at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Friday.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) disclosed this in photos from the ceremony shared on their official X handle.

Captioning the photos, the DHQ wrote, “Formal Taking Over Ceremony of the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Major General OO Oluyede.”

READ ALSO

New Telegraph recalls that Oluyede was appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, pending the return of the indisposed substantive COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja.

Until his appointment, Oluyede reportedly served as the 56th Commander of the elite Infantry Corps of the Nigerian Army, based in Jaji, Kaduna.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, was among those in attendance at the handover ceremony.

Share

Please follow and like us: