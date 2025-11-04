Oluyede Dismisses Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Olufemi Oluyede, has dismissed claims of Christian genocide in the country, insisting that the Nigeria’s main security challenge remains terrorism.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Oluyede dismissed the claim by United States (US) President Donald Trump that Islamic terrorists were targeting and killing Christians.

The defence chief explained that the Armed Forces have been working relentlessly to combat terrorism and improve national security and recent efforts by President Bola Tinubu to restructure the nation’s security system are already strengthening operations.

Oluyede assured Nigerians that the military would intensify its campaigns against terrorists and other criminal elements across the country.

The CDS noted that terrorism is not peculiar to Nigeria, describing it as a global issue that requires international cooperation.

READ ALSO

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to restoring peace and stability nationwide, urging Nigerians and international partners to continue supporting the country’s counterterrorism efforts.

He said, “There are no Christians being persecuted in Nigeria. We are facing insecurity, especially terrorism, and it’s something that has been affecting Nigeria for quite some time now.

“You will recall that just last week, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, recalibrated the security architecture by bringing on board officers of proven integrity who are seasoned in asymmetric warfare to add impetus to our operations.

“We’re going to add more to what we’re doing, add more impetus to our operations, and ensure that we checkmate this act of terrorism within Nigeria.

“There are several countries that are challenged in that respect, and it calls for collective effort. So if we have countries out there who are ready to support Nigeria, we are ready to have them on board to help us checkmate the act of terrorism within our space.”