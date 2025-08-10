Oluwole Foundation Empowers 70 Church Members In Ilorin

Barely a month after empowering over 70 members at the headquarters of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide in Ilorin, the Oluwole Foundation has extended the initiative to 24 branches of the church within Ilorin metropolis and Oke-Oyi.

In the latest phase, another 70 beneficiaries received material and financial support worth about ₦37 million.

Speaking to journalists at the event, Chairman of the Foundation, Pastor Moses Ademola Popoola, said the expansion of the programme was in obedience to divine instruction and aimed at tackling poverty within the church community.

“We have 62 branches under our church, but this is the first time we are going beyond our headquarters. For now, we have covered 24 churches and empowered 70 people, spending close to ₦37 million. This is not just charity; it’s also evangelism. Some people will not be converted through preaching but through welfare,” Pastor Popoola said.

He urged beneficiaries to use the opportunity wisely, work hard, and extend help to others, assuring that the programme would be expanded to reach more people in the coming years.

“They should not see this as a national cake. Be prudent, save, grow your business, and from what you have, help someone else. That way, we help the family, society, and the nation,” he advised.

Pastor Popoola also called on other foundations, particularly those owned by Christians, to carry out their work with sincerity rather than personal gain.

“This service is first to God, then to society. When we help people genuinely, we reduce poverty, crime, and unemployment,” he said.

The cleric further urged government to prioritise agriculture and rural development to address poverty and unemployment.

“Every wealthy nation built its economy on agriculture. The government should secure our farmlands, provide tractors, and support farmers holistically. Let each region focus on its strength cocoa in the West, groundnut in the North while developing rural areas with electricity, roads, hospitals, and jobs to curb rural-urban migration,” he added.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Janet Shaba, expressed gratitude to the Foundation and promised to make judicious use of the support received.