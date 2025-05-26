Oluwole-Apara: Tinubu Inherited Broken System But Hope Is Returning

Share

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilesa West, Osun State, Chief Hon. Akiyemi Oluwole-Apara, has admitted that the President Bola Tinubu-led administration is battling with the economic consequences of former President Muhammad Buhari era, stating that the current government is “starting from scratch to rebuild Nigeria.”

Oluwole-Apara, a former member of the Ilesa West Central Critical Committee, spoke on the coronation of the new Owa of Ilesa, describing the peaceful transition of traditional power as a reflection of unity and progress in Ilesa land.

The APC Chieftain said former President Buhari government left “Tremendous Debt.”

“I’m a member of the APC and I won’t apologize for it,” Oluwole-Apara said. “But the reality is that Buhari’s government borrowed tremendous money. When Tinubu assumed office, he didn’t expect what he met. We’re starting from scratch to rebuild the country.”

He claimed foreign investors are returning to Nigeria under Tinubu, adding that the current administration is “channeling more money to marketers and traders” while exploring new ideas to “kickstart Nigeria back to being the greatest country in black Africa.”

While acknowledging the performance of Governor Adeleke—who is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)—Oluwole-Apara said the APC is set to reclaim Osun in 2026.

“Being an APC member, I’m not supposed to praise him, but I’m a realist. He’s paying salaries, doing some infrastructural work, but that’s basic. He’s going. He’s doing well, but he’s still going,” he said confidently.

Oluwole-Apara argued that the current improvements are not enough to justify another term, describing the developments as “cosmetic.”

The APC stalwart revealed ongoing efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and rebuild internal unity ahead of the 2026 elections.

“The APC has set up mechanisms and commissions to reach out to those who left due to past grievances. We’re meeting individuals and groups to harmonize and bring everyone back on board,” he stated.

When asked about his preferred aspirant for the next governorship election, he declined to name anyone, saying he would support “whoever emerges as the candidate.”

“I have no favorite. I’m open to anyone that can give us good governance and return Osun to APC.”

Describing coronation of Owa as sign of unity, Oluwole-Apara, praised the monarch, Oba Clement Adeboye Adimula, for “hitting the ground running, just as he used the opportunity to commend the peaceful process that led to the emergence of the new Owa of Ilesa, Oba Clement Adeboye Adimula.

“The peaceful succession is a blessing. It shows the unity of the ruling houses and the commitment of Ijesa people to progress. The new Owa has already begun visible development even before his official coronation,” he added.

