Oluwo Visits Chinese Ambassador To Nigeria, Calls For Partnership With FG

Woos Investors To Iwo, Osun

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to collaborate with the Chinese Government in the production and investment drive.

He disclosed production has placed China ahead of most developed countries, a feature which has eradicated poverty in the country.

Oluwo said Nigeria should work with such a country to drive her investment and production.

Oba Akanbi, according to his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibrahim, made the call

during his visit to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Secretary.

Oluwo convinced the ambassador to prioritize Iwo and Osun State in their investment drive, noting that the business-friendly environment and security in the areas are unequaled.

Oba Akanbi described China’s productive power as enviable, calling on President Ahmed Tinubu to partner with the Chinese government in an investment drive.

He noted the power of production of Chinese is strong as he advocated for a collaborative economic tie between Nigeria and China government.

The government can also consider loans from China for Nigeria’s infrastructural growth and development because, to some extent, China can be trusted.

According to Oluwo “China is one of the leading productive power blocs contributing significantly to the world’s economy. They have built an enviable economic viability and vibrancy for themselves”

“I’m calling on the Federal Government led by President Ahmed Tinubu to partner with China and Chinese investors to drive our economy through production. Formulating an effective business policies that will encourage investors is necessary. We need to move by partnering with developed countries whose keen interest in production and not consumption”

“China is ahead. They started from somewhere. Today, they are the giant in the production sector. Their economic status is superlative. We should have a bilateral economic affinity with them”

“I urge the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, to work closely with the new government for an improved economic tie. The insecurity is being checked and decimated. Nigeria is now safer for business. In my domain, Iwo, and my state, Osun, is business-friendly. Your companies and investments are safe with maximum profit ”

Also at the meeting was the Managing Director of CCECC Nigeria Ltd, David Wang, Managing Director of CGCOC Group, Zhong Xiang, and the Chairman, China Harbour Engineering Company (Nig) Limited – Mr. Martin Chen.

