Oluwo Urges NLC To Shelve Planned Strike

The prominent Osun monarch, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRosheed Adewale Akanbi on Thursday appealed to the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to shelve its planned nationwide strike.

Oluwo who urged the NLC led by Comrade Joe Ajaero and Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu’s government so that he could prove himself said traditional rulers are talking to the president because they’re close to the people.

Oluwo made the appeal during the 2023 Festival of God held at his palace where religious leaders gathered to pray for leaders of the country and praise God.

Describing the day as a special day, Oluwo said he set aside the day to celebrate God in a special way, saying “We call on God every day but today is a special day to celebrate God because he is the owner of the throne.

“We know that things are tough and hard for Nigerians, but they should know that this present government is not the one that created this hardship and that is why Nigerians need to be patient with the government of President Bola Tinubu, let him prove himself, he has put capable hands in his government, we have seen him talking about the problems of this country eloquently, this means it is on his heart to resolve them.

“I trust and I believe that this present government of Bola Tinubu meant well. He has taken the bull by the horns. Many have led the country and lack the boldness to do what he did by removing the fuel subsidy.

“This is just temporary hardship, subsidy is not for the poor man. No country in the world subsidizes fuel, what should be subsidised is housing and transportation.

“NLC should be patient so that we can have a clear head to take the country forward. We are talking to the president because we are close to our people.

While positing that there was nothing wrong in checkmating the government, Oluwo said: “If this government does something wrong I will be the first person to criticize the president or any governor, nobody can dethrone me, you can see that I am celebrating God who is undeterminable.

“NLC needs to keep the president on its toes, they need to remind him of his responsibilities. Don’t strike but let him know that he must do the bidding of Nigerians,” he urged them.

Echoing similar views, the royal father of the day, Olofa of Ofa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye expressed optimism that the president will improve the economy of the country.

Oba Gbadamosi said: “If our past leaders had been removing the fuel subsidy, it would not have a harsh effect the way it does now.

“I have the belief that Tinubu will improve the economy of the nation and perform more than our expectations. We need to pray for him, it is not healthy to throw abuse on him.