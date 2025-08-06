Oluwo To Traditional Rulers: Stop Ascribing Etymology Of Other Tribes To Yorubas

…As Yoruba Council of Elders visit him in his palace

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has cautioned Yoruba traditional rulers from ascribing the etymology of other tribes to the Yorubas.

Oba Akanbi, however, reiterated his commitment to protect the Yoruba race and its appurtenance from infiltration such as deity worshipping by kings, land grabbing and traditional lordship.

Oluwo made these known while addressing the delegates of the Yoruba Council of Elders, who visited him on Wednesday, at his palace in Iwo, Osun State.

New Telegraph reports that the team, led by their National President, Chief Ajibade Oyekan, disclosed that the visit is meant to familiarise the council with Oluwo, promote traditional unity and brainstorm on Yoruba culture and traditions.

The President stated that the move becomes necessary to promote Yoruba traditional council cohesion and discuss the means to checkmate the disproportionate loss of Yoruba land to strangers.

In his reaction, Oba Akanbi commended YCE leadership for the visitation, their holistic interest to protect Yoruba sovereignty and called on the council to caution Yoruba traditional rulers ascribing the etymology of other tribes to the Yorubas.

He revealed that the historical citation made by a king in Yorubaland has been used as authority and called on the council to call for the retrieval of the statement.

Oluwo affirmed his interest in protecting his subjects and their properties, including land. He revealed he has not sold a plot of land since his enthronement as the Oluwo of Iwoland.

According to Oluwo, “I appreciate and commend the leadership of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) for their visitation and love-rooted interest for the sovereignty of Yorubaland and cohesion amongst Yoruba Traditional Rulers and Yoruba race by extension”

“You have acted holistically. I love discussion solutions, which is what they came for. I’m a cleaner. As a cleaner, you have to clean your house. I’m ready to work with them to clean the Yoruba race. Yorubas are great people with excellent culture.

“I’m proud of the Yoruba Council of Elders’ thoughtfulness in visiting and deliberation. This is a great move and tells a good future for the Yorubas”

“Equally, I want YCE leadership to deliberate on my monarchical teachings, most especially the freedom of Yoruba sons and daughters from mental slavery and the upgrade of Yoruba culture by separating religion from culture and traditions”

“I call on Yoruba traditional rulers to re-engineer the spirit of love to entrench the institution as a fatherly position and not the usual fear tactics introduced to the throne by certain religion”

He said, the National President, Chief Oyekan, said, “I don’t know Oluwo this much. His majesty is opened. I neither know him this close nor this much. He has opened up for Yoruba unity and integrity, which YCE stands for. What he likes, he told us. What he dislikes, he told us. Even culture is dynamic. That is what Oluwo is telling us”

“We are for peace and unity of Yorubaland. Yoruba should be in one accord. We have listened to Kabiesi, who hosted us. We have been here for almost 5 hours”

“We want other traditional rulers to also be dynamic, to be open to change. Not a crazy change, but a good change. There were many things our father did in the past, no more of such.

“We want our monarchs to hold our culture and ensure they are dynamic to meet modern reality and promote tourism. It’s only when we upgrade that it can be attracted to and accepted by modern blood”

Others in the delegates of the council were the Secretary General, Engr. Oladipo Oyewole, Chief (Mrs.) Funmilayo Jabaru ( Financial Secretary), Chief Akindele Aremu (Treasurer), Lagos State Chapter Secretary, Chief Olabisi Fadipe and prominent members of the council.