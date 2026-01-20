Oluwo Threatens To Arrest Facebook User Over Falsehood

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has threatened to have a Facebook user arrested over the alleged spread of false information against him.

The monarch, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibrahim, said one Abiodun, the promoter of a pseudo Facebook page known as Mr. Funshy, has been formally reported to security operatives for spreading falsehoods against the throne.

According to the statement, the Facebook user allegedly claimed in a video that the Oluwo referred to the Olokuku as a Baale.

The statement described the video as misleading and a deliberate attempt to disrupt public harmony and create disunity between the two traditional institutions.

“His video was not only misleading but also a deliberate attempt to disturb public harmony and cause disunity between the two crowns,” the statement noted.

The Oluwo expressed confidence in the Nigerian Police Force and the judiciary to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure appropriate action is taken.

“For the record, there was nowhere the Oluwo referred to the Olokuku as a Baale. Mr. Funshy, like others of his kind, is a rumour monger seeking to ride on the popularity of the Oluwo to boost his Facebook monetisation by generating traffic,” the monarch stated.

He added that the actions of the Facebook user would not go unpunished.

“You cannot drag people’s clean image through the mud and expect to go free. He will face the full weight of the law, not only for spreading falsehood but also for cyberbullying,” the statement concluded.