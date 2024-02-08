Oluwo Reveals Why He Can’t Be Kidnapped, Assassinated

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has expressed displeasure following the recent attacks on traditional rulers across the country, particularly in the southwest geo-political zone.

Oluwo who spoke with journalists in his palace on Wednesday noted that traditional rulers in the country have become targets of kidnappers in recent times.

New Telegraph recalls that some monarchs were recently abducted and killed in Ekiti and Kwara States.

Oba David Ogunsakin, the Elesun of Esun-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Olusola, the Onimojo of Omojola-Ekiti and Peter Aremu-Cole, Onikoro of Koro-Ekiti in Ekiti LGA of Kwara State who was murdered at his palace.

Speaking on the development, Oluwo, however, boasted that bandits or criminal elements cannot kidnap or assassinate him.

He claimed that traditional monarchs’ prolonged dependence on deities would bring shame to the thrones rather than ensure their safety.

“I am telling you right here that no one would dare attempt to kidnap or mark me for assassination,” he said.

“I am covered by God’s protection, not by any deity or gods. I am using this opportunity to call on my colleague monarchs to stop putting their hopes on deities and return everything to the Almighty God whom they represent.”