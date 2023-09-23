Oluwo Reiterates Commitment To Nigeria’s Unity

…Confers Chieftaincy Title On Kano Princess

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale, has reiterated his commitment to the unity of Nigeria, saying he would continue to devote his time and position as a traditional ruler in promoting it for the benefit of Nigerians.

Oba Adewale made this known, on Saturday, while conferring the chieftaincy title of ‘Yeye Otunba’ of Iwo land on Mrs Asmau Atanda.

Mrs Atanda is a granddaughter of the former Emir of Kano, Sir Muhammadu Sanusi I.

Speaking during the ceremony held at his palace, the monarch called on traditional leaders in the country to accommodate citizens in their domain irrespective of where they are from.

Oba Adewale said that was the only way to show the diverse nature of Nigeria, urging traditional leaders to shun discrimination.

He appealed to traditional leaders to lead by example, noting that Nigeria is a diverse country.

According to him, “I’m bringing back our heritage and I want us to know that a town is not made up of itself. There are migrants who should be accommodated at all times.

“Today, the culture of the Yorubas is travelling to the north. There are many northerners here and they have witnessed how we do our things here.

“Like I always say, I’m the Oba, Emir, Igwe and Eze, for all the people living in Iwo town because we have people from the northern and eastern parts of the country residing here.

“The beauty of this country is our diverse culture and ethnicity and we still come together. We are taking a big step because this is what the foundation of Nigeria is built on.

“Traditional leaders should adopt every citizen that lives in their land has their own. They should not discriminate. When traditional leaders do that in this country, the love will not be lost.

“Everything starts from the traditional leaders. They lead by example to show love to everyone regardless of where they come from and this is what we are doing”.

However, the Otunba of Iwoland, Chief Sikiru Atanda while speaking reason for marrying a northerner said marrying from other tribes will engender the national unity of the country.

Atanda who is the husband of the new ‘Yeye Otunba of Iwoland’, Asmau urged other traditional rulers to emulate the paramount ruler of Iwoland in his bid to unify the people of the country regardless of tribe.

He, however, appreciated the monarch for finding his wife worthy of that preeminent title.

Meanwhile, the monarch had in December 2020, conferred the ‘Otunba of Iwoland’ title on Asmau’s husband, Alhaji Sikiru Atanda.