Oluwo Of Iwo Reacts To Mohbad’s Death

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has reacted to the passing of young Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

The monarch expressed his condolences in a statement issued on Wednesday, characterizing Mohbad’s death as a significant loss to Yorubaland, Nigeria, and the global community as a whole.

He urged the authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Alli Ibraheem, Oba Akanbi urged the protesting youth to conduct themselves in a civil and peaceful manner while addressing the situation.

He said, “I commiserate with his immediate family and the entertainment industry and also call on the ardent lovers of Mohbad to leave the street and go home. The protest may be hijacked by hoodlums if not properly managed.

“Stakeholders are already working to ensure justice for Mohbad. The youth should cooperate with the government by conducting themselves in a peaceful manner.

“Once again, may the soul of the departed Mohbad rest in peace.”