Oluwo lauds Tinubu for appointing capable hands in tackling insecurity

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s readiness to address insecurity in the country through the appointment of capable and dedicated individuals as service chiefs. He said it’s obvious with the appointment of dedicated experts as service chiefs who are ready and committed to holistically serve the country.

He described the synergy, understanding and collaboration among the current service chiefs as unprecedented, which he said has significantly improved the security architecture of Nigeria. Oba Akanbi expressed optimism in the synergy and leadership style of the service chiefs – Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and other sister security agencies – mostly the Inspector General of Police.