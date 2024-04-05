Oluwo Empowers Youths, Doles Out Cash

Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdul Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, on Friday, empowered the youth in Iwoland with a cash gift.

Conducting the multi-million naira empowerment program in his palace, Oba Akanbi revealed the aim is to promote the vocational skills of youths who have acquired knowledge and graduated as apprentices in their respective crafts.

He noted most of these youths have been derogatorily cast as thugs, assuring his full commitment to redeem and reintegrate them to be good ambassadors of Iwo.

He expressed hope in the ability of the beneficiaries to multiply the grant in their various investments. He urged them to convince observers by ensuring the money is judiciously utilized.

“I’ve strong hope in the ability of my subjects to succeed. I dont discriminate irrespective of your background and social status. We don’t breed things in Iwo. Many of you are called touts but to me, you are not”

“I’m dedicating business cash to you, Iwo youths, to encourage your business. The money is meant for the few of you with vocational skills ready to promote his business”

“Many think you are irredeemable. To me, you are my assets and I know you will all succeed. As a responsible father, my duty is to ensure you are redeemed and empowered to become a pride and a good ambassador of Iwo”

“I have encouraged you today. In return, you should encourage me too by ensuring the money is judiciously utilized for business. I will be monitoring and rewarding serious ones amongst you more.”

It could be recalled that Oluwo had earlier this week distributed foodstuffs to the aged less privileged and equally hosted some dignitaries for Iftar in his palace.