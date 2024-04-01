Oluwo Distributes Food Items, Urges Well-To-Do Nigerians To Help Less Privileged

Concerned by the current economic situation, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi on Monday distributed rice palliative to the aged and immobile residents of the town.

New Telegraph reports that Oba Akanbi who conducted the distribution by himself moved from one house to another to ensure every household was captured.

Speaking to journalists after the distribution exercise, Oba Akanbi who was so excited by the large number of the residents who came to gleefully welcome him in their respective houses said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government in addressing the economic hardship most especially on citizens and residents of Iwoland

According to the paramount monarch, since traditional rulers are the links between the government and the people, they (traditional rulers) are in the best position to reach out to their people in their respective houses.

He bemoaned the idea of hoarding Palliative meant for the citizenry, saying any government or political office holders hoarding Palliative is cursing himself, saying whoever indulges in such act should fear the wrath of God.

He, however, urged all Nigerians’ financial wherewithal to assist their neighbours in this time of economic challenge.

Oluwo said: “Traditional rulers as a link between the state government and the people, you can see that I went to my people one-on-one and I met them, it is not that I am sending people to them, this is how we want the government should know that the traditional rulers can go as far as meeting their people in their respective houses.

“And also to complement the efforts of the new government. It is a new rebirth of Nigeria, we saw it, when the government of President Bola Tinubu came to power, we didn’t really know what was going on, people started lamenting hardship but after that, we can see that there is sincerity in purpose, I was in Aso Villa to listen to the President, he has a good plan and that is why we are imploring Nigerians in this time of rebirth, in this time of digging new foundation, it is always hard, so this new time people should help their neighbours

“People…the rich should help the poor so that we can all grow together and fight the corruption in the land to reach out to people during this hard time. We are complementing the efforts of the government and those who have should do the same.

“The traditional rulers that can actually reach out, people must have sincerity in what they do, traditional rulers can really reach out to their people.

“You see while I was distributing, you did not see that I am discriminating, my sharing formula is blind.”

“If any government and political officer holder is hoarding palliative, I believe that it is a curse. People should not incur the wrath of God in this period of Ramadan and Easter.

“You can’t finish that food by yourself, it will only kill you. Instead, distribute it like I am doing to those who need it. This is leadership! King is the servant and the people, you treat them as kings because I want to raise kings”.