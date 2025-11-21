New Telegraph

Oluwo Debunks Alleged Bandit Attack On Iwo-Osogbo Road

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has disclosed that there was no incident of bandit attack along the Iwo-Osogbo road as erroneously claimed on Thursday.

This is as Oba Akanbi challenged anyone with evidence of a bandit attack along the Iwo-Osogbo road to present it.

He affirmed the historical security sanctity of Osun State and called on the public to be an agent of truth and not rumour.

“The report of the bandit attack along the Iwo-Osogbo road yesterday was not true. It was a blatant lie confabulated to discredit the route. Osun State remains a peaceful state”

“The historical harmony of Osun is strong. Osun is the most peaceful state. No fake news should be allowed to fly. There was no bandit attack along the Iwo-Osogbo road yesterday.

“I challenge anyone with evidence of an attack to present it. Be assured, Iwo is secured under my reign. If there is any attack, I will be there myself to defend my people”

Oluwo enjoined residents of Osun to be security conscious and always cooperate with the security forces who protect the lives and properties of the populace.
