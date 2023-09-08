Oluwo Congratulates New Soun Of Ogbomosho

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has congratulated Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, on his appointment as Soun of Ogbomosho.

Oluwo who described the appointment of Oba Olaoye as a blessing to a pure, unadulterated monarchy in Yorubaland, urged his contenders to cooperate with the Godly chosen to move Ogbomosho forward.

The paramount ruler of Iwoland in a statement released by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, felicitated with the new monarch on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers.

“I felicitate and congratulate the new Soun of Ogbomosho, His Royal Majesty, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Labour, on his ascension to the throne of his forefathers. I have a strong hope that his enthronement will be a blessing to the pure, unadulterated Yoruba monarchy and institution as enshrined by our founding father, Oduduwa ”

“I beseech his contenders to resign to the will of Olodumare (God) by cooperating with the newly appointed Soun to move Ogbomosholand forward. Only God enthrones”

“Equally, I commend Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and the kingmakers for making the right choice. God will strengthen the new king to pilot the affairs of the ancient city”