Oluwo Celebrates 10th Coronation Anniversary

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of his installation as the paramount ruler of Iwoland.

The grand finale of the celebration, held at the King’s Riverside Hotel and Resorts, drew dignitaries, traditional rulers, and guests from across the region to honour Oba Akanbi’s decade of leadership and service.

Speaking at the event, Oba Akanbi lamented Africa’s failure to properly document its early civilisations, stating that the lack of historical records has contributed significantly to the continent’s present-day challenges.

He declared that Africa would rise again, noting that the continent remains the cradle of humanity.

According to him, “The failure that resulted from non-documentation of our rich beginning has placed us behind. Africa is the source of humanity. In my time, Africans will rise and Nigerians will smile.”

The monarch highlighted educational advancements in Iwoland during his reign, stressing that the town has become one of the country’s leading producers of academic doctorate holders.

He said, “Iwoland values education more than ever before. Today, we are one of the highest producers of academic doctorate holders. Academically, Iwoland has to her credit three private universities, one polytechnic, a sports academy, and one Federal College of Education.”

Reflecting on his stewardship, Oba Akanbi stated that he had restored Iwo’s traditional standing and urged residents and critics to prioritise development.

“Traditionally, I have achieved it. The traditional spirit of Oluwo is alive, very active, and agile beyond relegation. I don’t pay attention to distractions. Only people with positive foresight are riding with us currently,” he said.

He added that economic growth in Iwoland has remained steady, with improved security and new business investments.

“Hotels and event centres are multiplying, but we need more production firms to boost employment. Market men and women are testifying to increased sales daily,” he said.

The monarch encouraged indigenes to attract investors, noting that stronger industrial activities would reduce dependency within extended families. He also charged political leaders from Iwo to prioritise the community’s interest.

“Politically, I charge Iwo-born politicians to represent and promote Iwoland’s interests at all costs. Without political strength, delay may be denial,” he warned.

Oba Akanbi added that his palace has become an intellectual and cultural hub, serving as a model for blending tradition and modernity.

“My reign stands as an exemplary model of this dialogue between tradition and modernity,” he said.

Also speaking, the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abimbola Owoade, urged residents to support the Oluwo in his effort to take the ancient town to greater heights. He prayed for the Oluwo and the entire people of Iwoland.

Engr. Joseph Olasupo Olasunkanmi Tegbe, who represented President Bola Tinubu, commended the Oluwo’s impact and the revival of Yoruba culture.

He said, “Iwo’s greatest treasure is the harmony among different religious groups. The President will continue to support Iwoland in developmental projects.”

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, congratulated Oba Akanbi and said the monarch’s efforts transcend the boundaries of Iwoland. He described him as a unifier and encouraged him to continue on his current path.

Osun State Commissioner for Water Resources, Sunday Olufemi Oroniyi, who represented Governor Ademola Adeleke, described Oba Akanbi as a dogged ruler whose cooperation with the state government has been invaluable.

He noted that the Oluwo has contributed significantly to the development of Iwoland and pledged the administration’s continued support.