Oluwo/Ataoja: IBOT Demands Apology From Ataoja

The apex decision-making body in Iwo, the Iwo Board of Trustees (IBOT), has described the statement made by Ataoja of Osogbo as provocative and demanded a recant and apology to the good people of Iwoland.

The statement reads, “Certainly, the recent media statement credited to the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji Laaroye, was a clear case of stirring the Hornet’s Nest.

“In his message, which enjoyed wide publicity in the established popular and social media, he claimed that he should be number four in the ranking of the First class Obas in Osun state and that the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba (Dr. Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi ought to be relegated to the fifth position!

According to a statement signed by Professor Lai Olurode, President, Iwo Board of Trustees and Aare Jire Ayinla, Secretary General, Iwo Board of Trustees (IBOT), “the Ataoja neither adduced evidence from recent Yoruba history nor did he mobilise unassailable archival records in support of his blatant and unfair statement”

“No doubt, Osogbo has produced great men and women who occupy strategic positions in diverse spheres of human endeavour within and outside Nigeria. We also respect the Royal Office of Ataoja.

Saying Iwo and Osogbo have historical links, the statement states that the two towns enjoy immense sociopolitical and economic links which continue to blossom. But without prejudice to deference to these facts, the truth must not be taken to the slaughter’s slab.

“Without any doubt, though Osogbo has become politically important since 1991, having become the capital of the then newly created Osun state, its new status, which was highly political, doesn’t change the Yoruba historical reality, which should be above politicisation.

“The truth is that Ataoja’s crown was of recent origin, along with some others, when the then military Governor David Jemibewon decreed them into existence in 1976. This is an indisputable historical fact. Oluwo’s beaded crown is ageless, and it’s from the pristine source, undiluted and authentic. What a rich heritage”

“Secondly, in the listing of Obas in the old Western Region, there was no mention of Ataoja as a beaded crown. No doubt, the misuse of political power is a common phenomenon in Nigeria as it often seeks to distort authentic historical facts”

“Osun State has been calm, and the crisis among Chiefs and Obas seems to have calmed down. His Excellency, Governor Nurudeen Adeleke, has more governance challenges than to be distracted by the recent deliberately provocative statement by the Ataoja”

“It is public knowledge that the current Oluwo is conversant with the ranking and hierarchy order of first-class Obas in ancient and modern times. Secondly, Oluwo has distinguished himself as a no-nonsense Oba in Nigeria and would neither allow history to be distorted nor look the other way when the seniority list of Obas in Osun state is tampered with. More importantly, the leaders of thought in Iwo cannot stand idly by and allow falsification of established historical facts that speak for themselves”

“On behalf of the people of Iwo, we, the undersigned, hereby call on the Governor to direct the Ataoja, with due respect, to recant the provocative statement and that the Oluwo, as well as the Council of Obas and Chiefs in Osun State, be apologised to”

” The relative peace in Osun state must not be disturbed”

“The Government of Osun State also needs to clarify its position on the ranking of Obas in Osun State. No matter how highly placed an individual might be, historical falsification must not be allowed to stand, and whoever is found wanting deserves to be sanctioned as an agen provoceur”