Oluwo Advocates Youth Participation In Governance

…As Adeleke’s Aide Launches Autobiography

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has advocated for the participation of youths in the governance of the state.

Oba Akanbi made this disclosure at the book launch of Barrister Bukola Onifade, Special Adviser to the State Governor on Boundary Matters, in Osogbo, capital of Osun State, on Tuesday.

Oba Akanbi said, “We have seen an honourable in the North from the House of Representatives who is young but has relinquished the position to young leaders. That is what we want.”

“Please involve the youths. The youths have been experienced in handling the affairs of the state,” he added.

Similarly, Governor Ademola Adeleke, who was represented by Olusoji Ajeigbe, expressed his interest in the growing contribution of young professionals.

“I have followed with interest the growing contribution of young professionals like the author, who, through their work and example, inspire others to believe in possibilities,” he explained.

“Osun is proud to have in its fold vibrant minds who transform personal experiences into lessons of hope and strength for society,” he added.

The governor further emphasised the government’s commitment to promoting education.

“As a government, we are committed to promoting education, creativity, and personal development. We believe that when citizens tell their stories, they enrich our collective understanding of humanity and strengthen the moral fabric of society,” he concluded.

Appreciating the warm turnout of people who came to celebrate with him at the book launch, which coincides with his birthday, Onifade commended “the love and kindness of all and sundry.”

The book, “UNBROKEN DESTINY, from Shattered Pieces to a Perfect Whole”, is an autobiography in commemoration of the 50th birthday celebration of Onifade.

The book encapsulates the Life and Journey of Onifade, a lawyer, from birth till date, the battle fought, his doggedness and perseverance that birth his rise to stardom.