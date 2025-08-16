Oluwatoyin Black Preaches Patience In New Indigenous Movie “ÀLọ”

Brillant TV personality, filmmaker and actress, Oluwatoyin Black has announced the release of her latest movie project; “ÀLỌ” which is expected to start streaming on Apata TV on YouTube. The new indigenous movie, which was shot in Oyo State, explores the world where choices define destinies, “ÀLỌ” [Grave Consequence] follows the gripping journey of a man torn among loyalty and love, tradition, and truth. When a long-buried secret resurfaces, he must confront the cost of unity and the danger of division. A tale of identity, sacrifice, and the power of standing alone when the world demands you split in two.

The movie preaches perseverance, patience and above all, love. The power-packed movie features a brilliant lineup that includes a veteran actor, Akin Lewis, Taiwo Ibikunle, Akinola Akano, Oluwatoyin Black, Lanre Adediwura, Temitope Aremu among others

Speaking on the usage of limited cast, producer, Oluwatoyin Black, disclosed that she loves the idea of not too much cast menbers, where the storyline is direct and precise, adding that there is no need to create too many characters where there’s none, and stressed that the casting was deliberate and intentional.

She however encouraged movie lovers and critics to support her effort by watching the movie and sending in their honest feedback.