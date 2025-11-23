Oluwatosin Ogundadegbe: Showstopping Fashion Stylist

There is no listing of Nigerian men who are fantastic in the fashion and style department, without mentioning Tosin Ogundadegbe. He started his career as a fashion writer and has grown to become a trailblazing stylist in Nigeria, collaborating with over 20 designers for GTCO Fashion Weekend every year. As a stylist, there is never a bad-fashion-day for Tosin Ogundadegbe.

One of his fans once said that he is so fashionable that even his pyjamas looks like it’s made by Louis Vuitton. Others say Tosin’s presence at different social events has inspired many men to try up their games in fashion. In his personal style lately, Tosin Ogundadegbe plays the safe and luxury card.

He blends monochrome colours that are manly and sophisticated. If it’s green, then his glasses, pants and jacket must spot the same colour.

His golden hair tint and tall figure separates him from the crowd. On red carpet, Tosin goes all out to shock naysayers that no one has the complete rules in fashion.

You wear it like you want it. Ogundadegbe is a great glam dude to look out for, especially for his expertise in piecing different outfits to create a showstopper look.