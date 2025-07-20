Oluwatosin Abejide: It’s Time Makeup’s Recognised As Legitimate Career

Founder and CEO of Rheevo Makeup Artistry, Oluwatosin Abejide, is the a good example that one can be good in two careers, if only the belief is there. As a lawyer by training, she brilliantly graduated with 4.1 GPA. With that smashing result, scholars would have expected Oluwatosin to bury her nose in a book at any law chamber of her choice, but chose to have a full time career in her passion makeup. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks about government recognising Beauty and makeup as a legitimate career path, among others.

You are regarded as one of the most sought after make up artists on the Lagos Island , especially in Lekki. Tell us what attracted you to the make up career?

Honestly, makeup started out as a fun thing for me. It was a means of expressing my creativity and keeping myself busy when bored. ASUU strike came and I had lots of time and energy but had nothing to do. So, I decided to learn make-up professionally with the advice of my mum. I attended a 3-day-class at a non-profit and it sparked my interest. This was in the year 2012.

I started binge watching YouTube videos and practicing until I could confidently call myself a professional makeup artist. It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

You started make up back in your university days. Was it passion at first or you wanted to make extra pocket money back then?

It was the passion at first. I didn’t even know I could make a living from makeup. Growing up, I never saw any makeup artists. So, it was definitely, the passion.

I have always been very artistic. I used to draw and paint as a child. I think this was what drew me to makeup in the first place- the Art. When it was time to start up a business, it was an easy decision because I had developed a passion for makeup over the years.

It is said you have done make up for quite a number of celebrities. How did you land those deals?

Word of mouth! Referrals! My network! People mentioning my name in rooms filled with opportunities. It is why I’m so grateful to the people around me. My fellow makeup artists have also put me on to some of these gigs and I don’t even take it for granted at all. Also, my good work speaks for itself. I’ve had some celebrities book me based on my Instagram page and the type of makeup they see me post.

You studied law in school and some of your classmates said you were a brilliant student. How did you combine such a tedious, time consuming course with makeup on the side?

I really was a brilliant student! I finished with a 4.1 and I really enjoyed studying law! It’s such an interesting course.

As for time management, trust me. It wasn’t an easy journey. Just like with everything in life, something had to give. As a student, my priority was my academic success, which meant my business had to take a back seat on some days. I could not take certain jobs and couldn’t do a lot of things, which made my business growth slow on some days but I definitely made it work throughout my undergraduate years and even during law school.

When your parents noticed that you may never practice law again to face make up, what was their reaction?

My dad might still be in denial. I’m not sure he fully understands what I do. But he has been supportive. My mum has always been my fan. She would even sit for me to practice. She was also always aware of all my traveling for work. She’s not exactly comfortable with that traveling part, even up till now. I think that they are proud of me and try to believe in my dreams. And that’s sufficient honestly.

Have you ever missed law practice?

On some days, yes! I mean, I spent roughly eight years of my life bagging that degree. So, of course, I miss it on some days but I’m happy and content with my career at the moment. So Law can still take a backseat for now. I scratch my Law itch by volunteering for a non-governmental organization called FIDA. It’s a non-profit that includes only female lawyers, who fight for the rights of Indigent women and Children.

Tell us a few things that have changed in the make-up industry from the time you start and now?

The quality of products we have now! Oh my God! It’s amazing. Things have really changed in the product formulation aspect of the beauty industry. At the time when I started, there were limited shade ranges for people of colour. So, it was such a struggle. In the makeup industry now, there are so many options and a wide range of shade options that are black people friendly. Even so many Nigerian makeup brands have been creative with their products formulated to suit our skin and our weather.

Another thing would be how makeup was perceived. At the time when I started, makeup artistry was about your makeup skills and how to deliver a good service. Now, it’s about those things alongside how well you position your brand on social media. It’s about how well you show up even during slow periods which is why I started the July creativity challenge I’m hosting on my CSR platform. It’s an avenue to help makeup artists create consistently and to connect with their creative side and I think every makeup should partake in it for this reason.

Give us a few makeup tips that can make one look simple but good on a regular work day?

First off, maintain a healthy skin. When your skin is healthy and well taken care of, it’s easier to do something simple in 10 minutes and you’re good to go. You must also know your shade. Take time to walk into a makeup store and get shade matched. Wearing the wrong shade of Foundation or concealers will age you!

For someone who has been in the make up career for years, would you say it’s more lucrative that law portfolio?

Honestly, I can’t speak on this. I didn’t practice law long enough to really know the inner workings.

I know a lot of my classmates who are doing excellently well as full time legal practitioners.

What challenges do you see in the make-up and beauty industry that needs government intervention?

The most obvious one for me would be lack of formal support for Nigerian beauty entrepreneurs. So many upcoming makeup artists are having a hard time scaling their business due to reasons like capital. Even I faced this problem at the start of my career and I know how tough it was to get out of that phase. I believe if the government could recognise beauty and makeup as a legitimate career path with proper structure, regulation, and funding, it would not only raise professional standards but also create more employment opportunities.

I also wish there will be more awareness about the various ways Makeup artists can make money. Most people are too focused on just bridals to see that there are a myriad of different opportunities available to them!

Tell us a little about yourself….

My name is Abejide Oluwatosin. I’m a professional makeup artist and a Lawyer. I do my business full time now. I was born in Kaduna and I spent the most part of my childhood in Ibadan. I love beans and all its byproducts.