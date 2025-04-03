Oluwaloni Sworn-In As Ayobo Ipaja LCDA Chairman

Share

In filling the vacuum created by the demise of the erstwhile Chairman, Chief (Mrs) Bolatito Shobowale, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday swore in Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni as the new Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

During the swearing-in ceremony held at Lagos House, Ikeja, the new Chairman, Oluwaloni, expressed deep gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, for the trust and confidence reposed in him.

He also extended his appreciation to the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, Dr. (Mrs.) Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire and other party leaders in Lagos and Alimosho.

“I am profoundly grateful for this opportunity to serve and lead Ayobo Ipaja LCDA. Your Excellency, I assure you that I will uphold the tenets of good governance as outlined in the THEMES+ agenda of your administration,” Oluwaloni stated.

Acknowledging the legacy of his predecessor, he vowed to consolidate on past achievements and ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the grassroots, part of which was the handing of an ambulance to the primary health centre and the inauguration of connecting roads in the next few days.

He emphasized his commitment to improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment in the LCDA.

“With the support of Mr. Governor and our great party, I will bring development closer to our communities. This time yesterday, I handed over an ambulance to our primary health centre, which had been without one since its establishment.

“We are also handing over a couple of roads in the council to residents in the next two weeks, these are some of the things we are going to do. I will not disappoint our leaders, our party, and most importantly, the good people of Ayobo Ipaja LCDA,” he affirmed.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in his address, urged the newly sworn-in chairman to prioritize community development and align with the vision of the state government. He expressed confidence that the LCDA will witness remarkable progress under his leadership.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, party stalwarts, and community leaders who pledged their support for the new administration.

With his swearing-in, Oluwaloni now shoulders the responsibility of driving sustainable development in Ayobo Ipaja LCDA, ensuring that governance remains inclusive and impactful for all residents.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

