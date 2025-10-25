Oluwagbemidide Seeks Forgiveness From CAC Leaders

Prophet Nasiri Israel Oluwagbemi – dide of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Greatest God Chapel, Mowe, Ogun State has publicly apologised to senior leaders of the Christ Apostolic Church (Nigeria and Overseas) over the comments he made earlier this month that were deemed offensive and mis – leading. Prophet Oluwagbemidide appealed for forgiveness from the CAC Supreme Council under the leadership of Pastor Henry Ojo, President, Nigeria and Overseas; Pastor Onaguwa, General Superintendent; Prophet Kolawole R. Adebayo, General Evangelist and entire Supreme Council in Nigeria and overseas.

He also apologosed to CAC General Executive Council under the leadership of Pastor S. O Oladele, Prophet Hezeki – ah Oluboye Oladeji, General Evangelist and CAC Nigeria and worldwide and the CAC third faction under the leadership of Pastor Ayodele, President and Pastor Professor Ademola, General Evangelist, CAC Nigeria and overseas.

He apologised particularly to the church’s General Evangelist, Pastor Kolawole for accusing him of having a child outside wedlock and also committing adultery, which he said were made in anger and misinformation. “I did not try to enter his privacy. I only assumed he was sick because he was not seen at the ministers’ conference and we did not see him attend any programme or travel anywhere from the media and when people are praying for him on the social media that is why I said he is sick, I beg him in the name of God to forgive me.” “They are my fathers whom I respect so much and they usually pray for me since 2021 and we sometimes have conversations.“