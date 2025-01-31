Oluwafemi: There’s No Retirement in Movie, Except…

Share

Victor Walsh Oluwafemi, is a media executive, entertainment enthusiast, entrepreneur, development consultant, and President/Chief Executive of Integrated Management Resource and Femywalsh Limited, (owners of SouqnewsTV & Isle FM radio stations). In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about his passion for theatre, plans to produce five movies this year, reposition the stations, and other issuess

What’s the idea behind Souqnews TV and Isle FM Radio?

We conceived the idea about 17 years ago to go into media, but we didn’t start immediately. We were looking at the best approach for us to do, because, then, as around the time the idea was conceived, the media industry was not saturated. But now we have over 70 radio stations and 50 TV stations.

We tried to see what we can do, why we are going into the media industry, what solutions we are bringing to the industry, and what makes us different from the other existing media houses. And what value we are bringing to the media houses. So, that took us a long time to do a critical analysis of the system.

We want to profer solutions, we don’t want to be like every other media house. We said, it’s better for us to come with a unique idea, a unique concept that is well from others. And judging from our background, which is development studies, we felt that we focus on development communication, which by extension, we are looking at business, economy and development.

That’s what the media house focuses on. We are not interested in trivial issues, trending topics, and all that. So we create our own breaking news. We generate our own content that will add value. We are looking at advanced, developed audience, not the traditional audience. We are not looking at one million views, 10 million views, one million followers.

That’s not the goal. We are looking at a TV station, radio station that an Elumelu, Otedola, Dangote, governors can sit down comfortably and can relate with us at that level. So when we criticize issues, we criticize objectively. We are not out to attack or antagonize any government. We look at the loopholes of the government.

We provide solutions to them, and say, this is how you can do it better. So we are very careful with the kind of message we share. We are very careful with the kind of people we are targeting. We want to make sure that people consume healthy news, because their mental health also matters a lot.

When you say, you are being cautious about what you share, are you also alienating the entertainment industry?

No. We cover all aspects. Business, economy and development, all aspects. What drives entertainment is money as well. But we are not interested in trivial stories around entertainment, like whatever is happening currently with TuBaba and his wife. We don’t report such stories.

But if it’s that TuBaba won a contract or he sold 10 billion tickets. We’ll report it. Or like Funke Akidele, for instance, broke the box office record with her film…. Those are the kind of stories we want to report. We give value to businesses. So, we are giving value to the entertainment industry.

For instance, talking about the skit industry. People see Sabinus as a comedian, very funny and all that. But do people see the money part of it? It is when you give value to the industry, says, for instance, the skit industry is worth about N20billion.

That’s what will make people to want to go inside. That’s what will make banks want to invest. That’s what will make people want to sponsor. That’s when people will see them beyond what they were and say these guys are in money.

How are you doing that?

It’s content. We are just new industry, and it’s a deliberate. We are very religious with what we want to do. We are very deliberate about it. We are going to be very slow about it.

Slow means that we are not going to push it on people’s faces or throat by way of consumption. We know that along the line it will penetrate, it will sink in. Our brand, our style, will take a process; it will take a while to enter.

Though the 21st century has made communications easier now. So we may not stay for two years or 20 years or whatever before people get to know what we do. But with the advent of technology we can fast track. But we are going to take a subtle approach and sell the story; change the mindset of an average Nigerian.

Change the mindset of how people view media houses, and also make sure that business owners see us as their partners. Let business owners see us as their partner and not their enemies.

What are your priorities in this new year in terms of programming, content…

We’ll produce more movies. We did two movies last year. This year, e want to produce at least four or five movies. And is to launch our Abuja radio station and TV station. We have our buildings 90% completed already. We currently have two radio licenses. We want to see if we can increase it to five radio licenses by the end of the year.

Why was it so important to produce movies?

Media is beyond I give you michrophone, you talk. You have to think business around media. Look at CNN, they have their own movie production outfit. For us, we want to be involved in everything – media, broadcasting, technology, entertainment…

Can you share your vision for the company over the next five years?

To be the largest media platform. We are going to be very aggressive in sending our message. Currently, we are launching tomorrow, but already we have two radio license. We have here in Lagos, we have one of in Kano, which is called Kasuwa FM. We are also launching the Kasuwa TV.

The Kasuwa TV and Kasuwa FM will focus on the Northern market, and by extention, to Mali, to Niger, to Ghana, the Arabic-speaking country, and by extenttion, the Hausaspeaking country. So the Kasuwa TV and the Kasuwa Radio will focus on Arabic, Hausa, and English audience.

So how do you see the media landscape changing, and how is your company adapting to those changes?

So how do you see the media landscape changing, and how is your company adapting to those changes? We are already in the era of change. We are already doing something new. If not, traditionally you will not see us, you will not find us here. You see high pole, you see OB Van.

It has changed. The other media should learn to embrace new technology. There are some technology we have in this office that are not available anywhere in this country. Only a few people have it. So they should embrace change. They should also embrace collaboration.

There’s nothing wrong in staff being sent to Channels TV for three months or two months to acquire knowledge on how to use a particular product. And there’s nothing wrong for Channels TV to send somebody here. Or collaboration between Channels and Arise TV, or TVC or any other media house.

There’s nothing wrong with that. The world is growing. Everything is going hybrid; so, those people that are there before should learn to embrace partnership, collaborations. And you also bring down your costs at the end of the day.

What are the bigger challenges you foresee for traditional broadcasting in digital age?

Changing mindset.

How?

Changing mindset of an average media house. They are so rigid. And for you to succeed in this industry you need to be proactive; you need to be destruptive with the way you report your news. From technology to everything.

Your staff must not be the ordinary staff, must not have the ordinary journalist, or the normal journalist; must have extraordinary journalist. The management need to change their mindsets. And they must be intentional to allow people to thrive. And the heads of the agencies should allow people to run.

Don’t tie them down. Allow them to maximize their potentials because the current generations of journalists are different from yours. So they are going to come with destruptive ideas. And when they find out that you are caging that, they will leave you alone.

How do you unwind?

I go to cinema sometimes; and sometimes, I stay in my house and I cook. That’s the way I unwind. I sit down in my house.

How close are you to Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood? And what’s your take?

I was part of them before. I was once an actor before. I was the PRO of Association of Nigerian Theatre Partitioners (ANTP) between 1998 and 2000.

So, what happened?

Why did you stop? Nothing happened.

How did you get into acting?

Through training. I went through training.

You featured in any major performances?

I did a lot of stage plays. I can’t remember their titles now. Some of them was at the National Theatre…

Why did you stop?

I never left. Acting is in me. Just the time you take a break. Movie is an industry that even at 80 you can still act. It’s an industry that you don’t get old.

There will always be a role for you. There’s no retirement in movie. Except you’re passionate about it. If you’re passionate about it, it’s something you’ll enjoy doing. It’s part of your life. You can’t take it away from your life.

Share

Please follow and like us: