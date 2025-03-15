Oluwafemi Adefeso: Basketball going down due to shift from grassroots devt to elite players

Share

Founder of Balls Activating Literacy and Leadership (BALL) and Vice President of Ball Affects Lives, Oluwafemi Adefeso, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s DAMILOLA AKINSHOLA, says there is need for a lot of kids to understand that there are lots of opportunities around basketball apart from playing. Excerpts:

How did you come into this you basketball journey, did you play the game?

I stumbled into basketball. Just like most of us in Nigeria, we all start up playing football. In fact, I played football for my school team, secondary school. You know, I became school goalkeeper by the time I was in my final year. And so going into basketball was like an accident when I was in the university, Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED). I was studying Human Kinetics, we were forced to pick a sport. But most of us were not interested because all we want to do is just to pass our courses and leave the school. But that day, one of our lecturers said, we cannot be preparing for a competition and people will be in class. You must join or else you’ll probably fail my course or something. So I went to the field and I’m like, I don’t want to be dirty and all of that. So I picked basketball. Basketball is a bit cool and classy. That day was a turning point in my life because I got to the basketball court that day and I remember after practice the coach said, young man where have you been? And I said I’ve been in class and he said I want to see you here tomorrow. And before I knew it I made that school team. Even though at that first year I did not play because there were players in 400 level, I however made the squad and subsequently I made the team. And by the end of year, I was captain of the team. But what really struck me hard was, we played a competition, we came second, and then scouts from Ogun State Sports Commission came and they invited me to the Ogun State Camp for basketball. That was 2006 Gateway Games. So I was part of Gateway Games. I was part of Eko 2012 even though we were eliminated during the zonal qualifiers, but the good thing was the way it quickly like I moved from I’ve not been playing basketball to I’m now in the state’s team So it just dawned on me that I have a talent. When I started playing, I was like 18 or 19, imagine if I had started early enough, I realized that I’ve missed out on a lot of things. So, why we give those equipment, I was just to say that maybe if you have a shoe, you will go to a basketball court. So when you play, a coach can just see you and say this young man, you can play. We also go to schools to help improve their sports programme as well.

You are the Vice President of a big organization in the US, tell us the impact of the relationship with Nigeria and the kids?

Honestly speaking, it still feels like a dream. Well, I was opportune to travel to the U.S. last year. So while I was there, I was just trying to make connections, introduce myself to people, you know, just trying to see what’s on the horizon. And then I met someone who also played basketball professionally, who runs a non-profit body like that in the US. And it was like our dreams just aligned, like everything I’m doing is exactly what they want to do. And they feel like, yeah, we need more of that in Africa. And they said, look, young man, we want you to work with us. So in fact, I’ve done a lot more than they have been able to do in the US. So it’s more like since you have been able to do this thing, can you come and join us to do what we are doing here. And then also we will support your organisation that is working in Nigeria as well, you know, to replicate the same thing. So they’ll be giving us some level of support, even though I’ll be giving them a lot of technical know-how as well on that side. But it’s a non-profit thing. So I’m really grateful for the opportunity, because it’s an opportunity to also learn, grow, understand new culture, and understand at a global level, how those kinds of decisions are made and how all these programs can be impactful.

Can you share what you’ve been doing with your brand in Nigeria?

We officially started in 2020, shortly before the pandemic, but the vision began in 2018. My trip to the US for the NBA All-Star weekend inspired me to encourage young people to pursue both education and sports. I had the opportunity to interview LeBron James and a few other players. So it was me coming back home from that trip that it dawned on me that this is the dream I have always dreamt of playing basketball in Stadium, and because I also aspire to play basketball professionally but that never really materialized. So getting back it was a wakeup call. I realized the importance of having a degree and how sports can lead to various career paths beyond just playing, such as media and administration. We began mentorship sessions to emphasize the importance of education alongside sports, helping students achieve at least their O’ levels. We’ve conducted mentorship programmes, camps, and clinics across Lagos and Ogun State, impacting over 2,000 children and donating around 300 pieces of sports equipment through our One Ball Campaign. So I realized that sports in itself is a big vehicle, you know, and there are so many career parts, just like medicine. We have people in media, we have people who are administrators, we have people who are in the medical aspect, we have people who are the agents of the players, you know, so you look at it that there’s so many career opportunities in sports. It’s not only until you wear jersey before you can live your passion and that’s really the crux of sports. That’s why we call it Balls Activating Literacy and Leadership. We even had Mutiu Adepoju come on one time as one of the elite professional athletes who have moved on to other things and were successful.

What would you say about the current state of basketball in Nigeria?

Basketball in Nigeria is far from where it should be. We had a moment of success in 2015 when our men’s team won Afro Basket, but since then, the focus has shifted towards elite players rather than developing grassroots talent. Young players lack exposure and opportunities; the federations prioritize elite competitions instead of investing in leagues and programmes that foster talent. We need to build structured leagues and focus on youth development to ensure a sustainable future for the sport. Some people would look at the women as yardstick for success, they have been the Afrobasket champion in the last few years, but the truth is, a lot of the young players don’t have a platform for an exposure. That’s why we don’t hear many of them even making it to the big leagues anymore, whether in Europe or in America. And it’s really sad that our federations are focusing on the elite side of things. Even though, yes, our elites would draw attention, but it’s only a few people that are playing. We want our best legs, so we’ll get all the people from overseas and there may be one, two, three home-based players. So the impact of that on the system is small. But if you invest in the league, you have 30 teams, 18 teams, 10 teams, each team has 15 players. You are giving more people an opportunity to develop and to showcase their talents. Back in the days, you know, once you play secondary school games, they are already scouting you. So I feel we are not where we should be at all. We are far away. The in-fighting has not helped. But I think the focus really should be on developing the game. If our federations can say, yes, we get attention with the national team, well, let’s channel our attention. We’re really building a structured league, semi-professional league, secondary school leagues. Let them even come, let’s see, let’s have a database of these kids, let’s know where they are. You know, and then we can use that to monitor and build programmes around it. So it’s really sad where we are. We can do more, we have the talent clearly. But we are not just optimizing what we have.

Have you identified any potential NBA prospects in your programmes?

Our immediate goal isn’t solely to find the next NBA player; instead, we focus on the 98% of young athletes who won’t turn professional. We aim to provide them with various career options in sports, emphasizing that many avenues exist beyond just playing, such as coaching, sports management, and sports medicine.

What has been your proudest moment in this journey?

One of my proudest moments was interviewing LeBron James, as I was the first African journalist to do so. It was amazing. Another significant moment was attending the 2015 Afro Basket when Nigeria won. The journey to that point was challenging, but it reinforced my commitment to basketball. Working with Ball Affects Lives has also been a rewarding experience, seeing our impact grow from humble beginnings to reaching thousands of kids.

On a scale of one to ten, how proud are you of your journey?

I would rate myself a seven. While I’ve achieved significant milestones, I know there’s much more to accomplish. My dream is to create a sports facility in Lagos that offers after-school programmes for children, focusing on sports, literacy, and leadership. Many kids have immense potential, but lack resources and support, and I want to help them realize their dreams.

