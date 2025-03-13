Oluwadolarz’s Mother Reacts To Son’s Cheating Allegations

Share

The mother of skit maker, OluwaDolarz has slammed the fiancée of her son, Ife Luv, for listening to online critics asking her to end her relationship with his son.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Solomon Buchi took to his page to advise Ife Luv to move on from the relationship if OluwaDolarz was not financially stable and was a chronic cheat.

Buchi further advised Oluwadolarz’s fiancée to ignore the advice of her potential Mother-In-Law because she has a different mindset and doesn’t understand the new generation.

According to the relationship expert, Ife Luv should save herself from a lifetime of misery.

During a TikTok live session, Oluwadolarz’s mother stated that she has never supported the attitude of her son, adding that she has apologized several times to Ife Luv.

“I have begged you severally. Just take it that I was the one that offended you. I have never supported my son. God sees my heart.”

In a new TikTok live video, Mama Dolarz reacted strongly to those advising Ifeluv to distance herself from her, saying, “Those that told Ifeluv not to listen to me and take me off her live session will be the ones insulting her later for being a single mother.

“Some of them are going through things worse than infidelity.”

