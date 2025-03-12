Oluwadolarz’s Baby Mama Accuses Him Of Infidelity

Share

The baby mama of popular Nigerian content creator Oluwadolarz, Ife Luv, has stirred social media reactions after accusing him of infidelity.

New Telegraph recalls that Oluwadolarz engaged Ife Luv in November 2024, with a video surfacing online that captured epic moments from the proposal.

In a shocking development, Ife Luv announced the end of their engagement in a series of Instagram posts, revealing the circumstances that led to her decision.

According to Ife Luv, earlier, she parted ways with Oluwadolarz due to his infidelity and took primary responsibility for their son, Nifemi.

Ife Luv claimed that she accepted Oluwadolarz’s apology after two years, resulting in their engagement.

After the proposal, during a visit to his apartment, she caught another woman hiding in his bathroom.

She also revealed that close associates and neighbors confirmed that the woman had been living with Oluwadolarz after the proposal and undergone several abortions for him. Speaking further she stated that despite recently undergoing surgery, Oluwadolarz showed no remorse for his infidelity, accusing him of deceit and manipulation. She also added that Oluwadolarz has a reckless attitude towards sex, revealing that she remained a virgin throughout university due to her love and trust for him. However, amidst the allegations, Oluwadolarz has yet to address Ife Luv’s claims. See the post below.

