The alleged side chic of Nigerian skit maker, Oluwadolarz, Lola, has broken her silence after she was accused of having an affair with the comedian by his fiancée, Ife Luv.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ife Luv who accused her fiancé of being a serial cheat in a post on Wednesday, said she had found Lola in his toilet.

While addressing the allegation, Lola noted that she had gone to his place for a shoot and was only cleaning up in his sister’s bathroom.

She said that Ife Luv had clearly omitted the fact that she had seen her at Oluwadolarz’s sister’s bathroom and not his.

Lola emphasized that she had nothing to do with him other than work, and she should channel her energy to fixing her dysfunctional relationship.

She said: “First things first, I like to think I’m a very great actress (if I do say so myself) so I don’t have to sleep around for roles, my talent literally speaks for itself. “Clearing the air on Ifeluv’s allegations of catching her in Oluwadolaz’s bathroom, she stressed that she was in another bathroom entirely, cleaning up after a video shoot. “Now, about ‘catching me in the bathroom’ I had just finished shooting a pepper content behind his studio house (video posted above, also on my page) and I needed to wash my body instantly so he asked me to use HIS SISTER’S ROOM, “The bathroom she’s claiming she “caught me in” was HIS YOUNGER SISTER’S BATHROOM where I was dressing up. I don’t know why she conveniently forgot to add this detail. “Furthermore, accusing me of sleeping with your fiancé is one thing; lying about multiple abortions just to evoke sympathy is another ball game entirely! That’s extremely petty. I never imagined I’d have to deal with this sort of bs this early in my career.” See post below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omolola Fanimokun (@lolafany_)

