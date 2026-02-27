Oluwadolarz Speaks On Childhood Molestation

Nigerian content creator and skit maker, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde, popularly known as Oluwadolarz, has narrated how he was allegedly sexually abused at age six by his then female neighbour.

Recounting the incident in an Instagram video post, Oluwadolarz opened up on the tragic event and its long-term effects on his life, including problems with relationships and trust.

According to Dolarz, the year-long assault left him with vivid recollections that had an impact on his sexual life.

He, however, urges parents to prioritise their kids’ safety and create a safe space for them to share their stories.

“And to start with, first of all, Aunty, it shall not be well with you. When I was 6, yes, I was 6, 5, 6 years old. Then I was living with my grandma, my mum was still in a nursing school then, so I was living with my grandma, so my grandma was raising me and all that.

“So whenever I come back from school, she is always at home. She’s the only one at home; she’s always there. And whenever I came back from school, she would take me to the backyard of our house and do all sorts of things. From leaking to, it’s crazy, it happened for a year straight”, he said.

He added, “Please, parents, watch your kids. That’s the essence of this video because I’m beginning to realise that it happens to a lot of male children.

“I’m saying it now because I’m beginning to realise it could have messed up my life. I think it actually did mess up my life.

“Because it messed up my s£x life, messed up a lot of things about me that I can’t even say here. The damage that stuff causes or brings to one’s life is unforgettable. It’s almost unsolvable. But as for you, aunty, it won’t be better for you,” he said.

His statement came as singer Simi faces criticism for old tweets perceived as insensitive comments about children. Simi has clarified her stance, opposing sexual violence.