Popular Nigerian singer and skit maker, Oluwadolarz, has opened up on how his former fiancée, Ife Luv, pressured him to propose to her.

Oluwadolarz made this revelation via his social media page while reacting to the ongoing infidelity and breakup controversy.

New Telegraph recalls that Ife Luv recently announced her breakup with Oluwadolarz over alleged infidelity and financial irresponsibility.

Ifeluv also questioned Oluwadolarz’s behaviour, asking him why he proposed to her when he knew he had not changed?”

Addressing Ife Luv’s question on why he proposed to her, Oluwadolarz said, “You pressured me to propose to you.”

Speaking in his latest post on Instagram, he wrote: “I appreciate all my colleagues who reached out to make sure I don’t overreact or feel bad about the whole drama. Some were quick to judge, while some remained indifferent.

“It only confirms that change is a constant thing. Though the way it happened was never how I wanted it, it happened anyway. I’m coming out to say all this now because my son will grow up, and we all know that the Internet never forgets.

“It is becoming clear that this is about creating a narrative and playing a pity card to damage my reputation. But if standing my ground and defending myself makes me a manipulator and narcissist in some people’s eyes, so be it.

“You pressured me every day to propose to you, and now you are asking why I proposed.”

He also accused Ifeluv of breaking up with him due to his current financial challenges.

