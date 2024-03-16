New Telegraph

March 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 16, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Oluwadolarz Opens Up…

Oluwadolarz Opens Up On How Lord Lamba Moved Into His House Unaware

Nigerian singer and skit maker, Oluwadolarz has opened up on how his colleague, Lord Lamba moved into his house unaware.

Oluwadolarz made this known while speaking as a guest on the Echo Room podcast.

Speaking at the podcast, Oluwadolarz recounted how he was surprised birthday party was organized for him by some close friends in the industry.

According to him, the party was held in his house and saw a lot of industry colleagues representing him at the party, noting that Lord Lamba was one of the party attendees.

READ ALSO:

However, after the party was over, Lord Lamba still remained in his house until he finally moved in permanently without his consent or permission.

Some social media users have taken to the comment section of the post to comment;

@abee4real17: “Na your birthday gift be that

@marcesandra: He’s saying the truth now, you can help someone today and tomorrow the person will be richer than you.

@1debrah; it will take dynamite for me to swallow before I blurt this out Abeg

@ms_tbm: no be small shege Lamba dey see lately

Watch the video below;

Tags:

Read Previous

Lawyers Petition UK PM Over Call For INEC Chairman Sack
Read Next

Niger Delta Activist Commends Tinubu Over Appointment Of Otuaro