Oluwadolarz Engages Longtime Girlfriend

Nigerian content creator, Ogunleye Babatunde, better known as Oluwadolarz has stirred reactions on social media as he announced his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Adegoke Ifeoluwa.

New Telegraph recalls that the lover birds welcomed their first child on October 20, 2022.

In the viral video, it could be seen as Oluwadolarz’s surprise Ifeoluwa at a club, capturing her priceless reaction.

The duo could be seen dancing when a worker lifted up a proposal board that read “Will you marry me?”, leaving Ifeoluwa overwhelmed. The proposal board captured Ifeoluwa’s attention, and upon turning to Oluwadolarz, he had knelt down with a ring and the background voices faded into cheers and applause as she accepted his proposal. The moment further captured the duo sharing kisses and hugs, delighting their friends and loved ones. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

