Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin: A Scape Goat of Stardom, Carelessness

The introduction of Nigeria’s new Naira notes on December, 15 2022 was supposed to be an interesting boost for the economy but rather it came with a lot of tension. The political and general atmosphere in the country were tensed because the general elections was few weeks away and there was a serious drive to stop the use of old naira notes as a legal tender. In such situation where everyone is anxious and filled with uncertainty is usually not the best time to be reckless or act carelessly. It is a time to a back seat and watch how things play out because those are the times, they say the devil sets his traps for its victims. Nollywood actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin is not the first actress to showoff her great dance moves at lavish parties while spraying money, neither will she be the last person to spray new notes and step on them at events.

In fact, after she was first arraigned on February 13, 2023 by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on two-count charges, for spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes, hundreds of lavish parties and events have taken place where several influential people did more than spray the naira notes. The crime Nollywood actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin is paying for with six months in jail, can be described as doing the normal thing at the wrong time. The redesigned Naira notes had just been released and like a newly born baby, the mother (Nigerian government) who went through pains to deliver was still trying to savour the sweet victory, only for someone to throw the baby in the air and then step all over it. The arrest and charging of the actress to court was the wrath of the anger that followed, while considering that majority of Nigerians could not bost of having a single not in their possession.

Hence, the need to site an example of not recognising or reading the tension that gripped the society. Like a well meaning Nigerian said on social media, the actress seems to be purnished for partying recklessly when other Nigerians are gnashing their teeth in sadness with the no cash nightmare. Though it appeared as if the case went cold, the actress made headlines On Thursday, February 1, 2024, when Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, convicted and sentenced Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, to six months imprisonment for spraying and stepping on the new Naira notes at a social event in Lagos.

One of the court reads: “That you, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, on the 28th day of January, 2023, at Monarch Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos , within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, whilst dancing during a social occasion tampered with the sum of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira) issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying same in the said occasion and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank Act, 2007.” At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Omoseyin, however, changed her “not guilty” plea to “guilty”, in view of the overwhelming evidence against her. Following her “guilty plea”, the prosecution counsel, Z.B. Atiku called Abubakar Mohammed Marafa, an operative of the EFCC, to review the facts of the matter.

The defence counsel, Afuye Ade- gbola pleaded for leniency, saying, “ she’s a first-time offender; she is a mother of one; she is remorseful and pleads for mercy.” He further pleaded for a non- custodial sentence on behalf of the convict. Delivering judgment, Justice An- eke sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment, effective from Thursday, with an option of N300,000 ( Three Hundred Thousand Naira only) fine to be paid into the consolidated revenue account of the federation. Omoseyin bagged her imprisonment when she was arrested by operatives of the ICPC along Awolowo Road , Ikoyi, Lagos, after the video of her spraying and stepping on the newly redesigned Naira notes at a party surfaced online.

In the viral video, she was also seen flaunting wads of the new Naira notes. In her statement to the Commission, she claimed that she received the new Naira notes from her fans at the party and that she did not know the persons who gave her the money. Items recovered from her at the point of arrest include a Range Rover.